Meghalaya government released Rs 53 crore in 2021-2022 for paying ASHA workers in the state.

Release of the amount ensured clearing backlogs due till March 2021, an official release stated.

The Meghalaya government informed that it was highest-ever amount released at one go.

“Due to lack of release of funds in 2018-2019 financial year, NHM Meghalaya could not make regular payments to the ASHA workers,” the release stated.

It added: “The state government has sanctioned funds under Meghalaya ASHA Benefit Scheme (MABS) for clearing backlogs up to March 2021.”

“The sanction letter has been forwarded to deputy commissioners of all the districts with copies sent to the district medical and health officers for their information and necessary action,” the release further stated.

With support from NHM, the Meghalaya government has also introduced a mobile application for facilitating payments to the ASHA workers, the statement added.