Shillong: Even if Shillong is said to be one of the prettiest places in the region, the traffic congestion in the city can turn out to be quite ugly.

Meghalaya Transport Minister Dasakhiat Lamare keeping this in mind said that soon Shillong may revert to the odd-even formula to reduce the traffic congestion.

There has been an initiative by the state government in shifting government offices to New Shillong but this too has not been an effective step in terms of reducing the traffic in the city.

The primary reason for this is the increasing number of vehicles in the city.

As per the government, shifting all major offices from the city to the New Shillong area would help in easing the traffic.

The odd-even formula was first introduced in Meghalaya during the COVID-19 pandemic however, now the same formula has been taken into consideration to reduce the growing traffic in Shillong.

If the odd-even rule is imposed in Shillong, vehicles will have to ply based on their registration on the roads of Shillong.

However, it is not clear if the rule will be imposed on commercial or tourist vehicles.