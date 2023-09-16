Tura: Garo organizations warned of starting protests demanding the immediate closure of a stone quarry in the Chokpot region of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The quarry is located on the land of the Budugre A’king nokma and is causing significant environmental damage, including deforestation, soil erosion, and the drying up of catchment areas.

The FKJGP, A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement, Garoland State Movement Committee and A’chik Youth Welfare Organization met with the Chokpot civil sub-divisional officer to submit a memorandum demanding the closure of the quarry.

They stated that the quarrying is already causing immense damage to the environment and is posing a danger to the Dareng River, which is the lifeline for Chokpot town and dozens of other villages downstream.

The opposition to the quarry began in March of this year when groups and students took out silent processions to protest the mining.

They accused the owner of the quarry of manipulating the nokma to grant permission for the quarry.

The organizations stated that thirty villages of Chokpot close to the Dareng River are under threat of water scarcity if the quarrying continues.