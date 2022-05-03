Meghalaya Games 2022 was declared open by chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

“I declare the Meghalaya Games 2022 open!” said chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also lauded the enthusiasm of the athletes, who are participating in the games.

“Great to see the enthusiasm of all our young sportspersons in the opening day. Despite the challenges they faced, their spirit is inspiring,” Meghalaya Cm Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “I wish all our young friends the very best.”

“The energy of our sportspersons… is contagious,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Earlier on Monday evening, the organisers of Meghalaya Games 2022 had to face criticism across social media platforms for “poor arrangement” for athletes.

Also read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma chairs meet on casinos and online gaming

Soon after pictures and videos of “poor arrangements” for athletes participating in the Meghalaya Games 2022 went viral in the social media, chief minister Conrad Sangma directed the concerned officials to take immediate action on the matter.

“Saw the pictures of arrangements made for accommodation of our sportsperson in Shillong. Not acceptable at all. Have asked the officials to immediately take action and rectify,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Athletes and their support staff, who are taking part in the Meghalaya Games 2022, took to social media to highlight the ‘pathetic’ conditions of the venues.

Pictures and videos shared by the athletes and their support staff, taking part in Meghalaya Games 2022, soon went viral in the social media, painting a very sorry picture of the arrangements.