Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma chaired a crucial meeting on proposed setting up of casinos and online gaming facilities in the state.

In the meeting of group of ministers for casinos, race course and online gaming, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma issues related to GST rates were discussed.

The group of ministers headed by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was constituted to study issues related to GST rates for casinos, race courses and online gaming in the state.

The meeting was held on Monday in New Delhi, with the next sitting slated to take place later this month.

“Progress has been made on issues related to GST rates and valuation on which the rates should be applied,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister added: “We look forward to finalising our discussions and submit our report soon.”