Guwahati: The Ri Bhoi district administration in Meghalaya in response to the reports of pig deaths and suspected cases of swine flu has declared villages in the district as containment zone.

The villages declared containment zone by the Ri Bhoi district administration are Umsawriang, Madan Nonglakhiat, Mawlyngkhung, and Syllei-U-Lar.

This decision aims to prevent the further spread of the disease within the mentioned areas, allowing the veterinary department to effectively trace and investigate the cases.

Also Read: Assam: Building back biodiversity: from agreement to action

To enforce containment measures, the district magistrate has invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC) based on the recommendation of the District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer.

Until further notice, the district magistrate has prohibited pig-rearing activities, pig slaughtering, and the sale of pork meat in the affected villages.

Also Read: Assam: Girl dies by suicide in Guwahati hostel

This measure is essential to curbing the potential transmission of the disease.

Additionally, all pig owners and farm operators have been instructed to maintain strict hygiene and implement biosecurity measures at all times. Entry into the farm premises should be restricted to essential personnel only, as stated in the order.