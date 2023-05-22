Shillong: The Mining and Geology Department in Meghalaya has issued a stern warning to coal owners in the state about unauthorised coal dumps.

The department has said that any coal found outside the re-inventoried list and specified coordinates will be seized, and the owners will be subject to legal action.

The notice applies to coal owners whose coal has been re-assessed or re-inventoried through drone surveys, physical verification, or a combination of both during 2022-2023.

If no coal or a lower volume than the reassessed amount is detected for a particular coal owner, the department will take action in accordance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Once the timeline for auctioning 14,10,710.41 lakh metric tons (MT) of coal is completed, any remaining coal dumped or stacked, regardless of its location within or outside the specified coordinates, will be confiscated by the government.

The government will then dispose of the coal through an open auction, with the proceeds being deposited as government revenue. The coal owner will bear the sole risk and responsibility for the coal and will have no claim whatsoever over the sale value accruing from the auction.

The notice also urges all coal owners with re-inventoried/re-assessed coal, yet to be auctioned, falling within the specified coordinates, to promptly apply for a transit pass (TP) from the respective deputy commissioner. This transit pass is required for transporting the coal from the mine/pit head to the designated Coal India Limited (CIL) depots.

The Mining and Geology Department informed that out of the total volume of 14,10,710.41 MT, approximately 5,95,323.775 MT of coal has already been successfully auctioned by CIL, and the process of lifting and transportation from the designated depots is currently underway.

According to the notice, the remaining quantity of coal, which amounts to 8,15,386.635 MT, will be put up for auction within the specified timeline.