Shillong: A former police officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Meghalaya by a court for raping and threatening two minor sisters in 2013.

The former police official, Nurul Islam was awarded life in jail with a fine of Rs 8 lakh which was to be paid to the victims.

He was convicted by the POSCO court last week.

Islam was found guilty under POCSO Act, 2012 and also the IPC.

Nurul Islam was the officer-in-charge of the Ampati police station in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.

It was during this period when committed the crime.

The court found him guilty of raping a 14-year-old- girl at the Ampati police station in March 2013.

Then again on March 31 of the same year, he raped her 17-year-old elder sister at gunpoint.

The victims’ father had filed a complaint back then and after 9 years, he was found guilty.