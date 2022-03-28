“Hi Tea”- a generic promotional event of Assam tea, was organised by Unplanned events – a corporate shows and event planner company at the Tezpur University.

The event was held in collaboration with Tea Board of India at the Tezpur University premises in Assam on Sunday evening.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was performed by Dr Dhanpati Deka, dean of students welfare, Tezpur University, Professor Manuj Kumar Hazarika, food engineering & technology, Tezpur University and Amrita Chakraborty, assistant director, Tea Board of India.

The association of Tezpur University facilitated the campaign for generic promotion of Assam tea as an upscale drink among the youth by creating awareness of the specific characteristics of tea on the basis of its varieties, specific aroma, taste and properties.

An exclusive exhibition on varieties of tea like Oolong, CTC, Orthodox and Green tea, live Tea Art, Tea Tasting, musical show, Games and quiz segment on general Tea Trivia took place which was witnessed by a footfall of around 2500 people.

An elaborate tea tasting ceremony was carried out where team of research scholars namely – Aftab Ansari (Physics Dept), Tridisha Bordoloi (Food engineering & technology dept), Sonam Kumari (food engineering & technology dept) and Prachurjya Kumar (student of mass communication dept) of the university appreciated and actively took part in the event.

The curation and management of the event was done by Unplanned Events, co-founded by Manas Borah and Neetu Kakoti of Tezpur.

They are also co-founders of Tezpur Online – an e-commerce platform catering to online shopping facility for Sonitpur and neighbouring districts.