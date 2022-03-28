Guwahati: The Northeast is set to experience a continuous active wet spell till Friday (April 1).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity scattered rainfall across the Northeast for the next two days.

The inclement conditions will continue with a likelihood of fairly widespread showers over the region from Wednesday to Friday (March 30 to April 1), Weather Channel reported.

In addition, the region will also face the brunt of rough conditions in the form of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds blowing at the speed of 30-40 kmph this week.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also in for isolated heavy rains on March 31 and April 1.

With the increased rainfall activity, even the gusty winds will gain pace and blow at the speed of 40-50 kmph over some places of the states.

The regional met department in Guwahati has issued a yellow watch over several districts of the Northeast states in the coming days, including Dubhri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, and Dibrugarh from Assam and Paren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Mon and Longleng from Nagaland.

In neighbouring Manipur, the alert will take over districts of Tamenglong, Senapati, Imphal, Noney, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur and Pherzawl. In Mizoram, the alert will cover Mamit, Kolasib, Aizawl, along with Arunachal’s East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Papumpare, Siang and Lohit districts.

In terms of total precipitation, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded the highest amount of rains at 64 mm so far this month, followed by Manipur (52 mm), Meghalaya (43 mm) and Assam (36 mm).