Shillong: VPP Chief and Nongkrem MLA, Ardent M Basaiawmoit has demanded strict action against ‘extortion’, which he said is raising the cost of basic goods in the Meghalaya.

He added that businessmen are forced to increase the prices of their commodities in order to recover the money they lose to extortionists.

The Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister, Comingone Ymbon, however, denying the allegations, stated that the price of essential commodities is increasing all over India, not just in the state.

He attributed the price rise to a number of factors, including insufficient food production, increased fuel prices, climate change, and insufficient rainfall.

Ymbon also said that the district vigilance committee is responsible for monitoring price increases and that the department is keeping a close eye on the Iewduh, Laitumkhrah, and Rynjah markets using a GPS-enabled mobile app.

He added that the department has instructed districts and sub-divisions to carry out regular raids and inspections to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

He also said that departments have been asked to increase the prosecution and conviction rate of offenders.