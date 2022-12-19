SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya minister and senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh has formally quit the grand old party.

Ampareen Lyngdoh has submitted her formal resignation letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is a sitting MLA in the Meghalaya legislative assembly from East Shillong constituency was earlier suspended from the Congress party for supporting the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya, of which the BJP is also a part.

“…recent developments within the party has led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction,” stated Ampareen Lyngdoh in her resignation letter.

“There has been pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this,” she said.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, in her resignation letter. Further said that “the party (Congress) has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya”.

“… I no longer believe that it (Congress) is the best platform for me to serve them (people of Meghalaya),” stated Ampareen Lyngdoh in her resignation letter.