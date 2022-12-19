SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya, over the last few years, has excelled in many fronts.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was speaking at the public meeting in Shillong held on the occasion of North East Council’s golden jubilee.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stated that digital governance, rural tourism, immunisation programmes and coverage of the Jal Jeevan Mission are some of the areas where Meghalaya excelled.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that coverage of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state increased from just 4500 households in 2019 to nearly 2.75 lakh households on present day.

“We were ranked as top-performing state alongside Gujarat and Karnataka in the national startup ranking framework 2021,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Conrad Sangma further stated that the state of Meghalaya has risen to be among the “top three states” in connection with immunisation of small children with a coverage of 90 per cent.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that several programmes launched by the state government for boosting agricultural production have benefitted over 50,000 agricultural households in the state.