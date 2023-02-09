Guwahati: The Congress party has ruled out projecting a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Meghalaya elections.

Party chief Vincent H Pala said that the legislators will decide who becomes the chief minister once they are elected.

“In Meghalaya, we don’t project a CM candidate in advance. Once the legislators are elected, they will decide as to who will be the chief minister,” Pala said, adding that the Congress has enough competent leaders for the post.

The Congress had suffered a setback earlier when 17 legislators deserted the party and joined other political outfits.

Pala maintained that those involved in scams and those who were against the headmen were no longer with the party.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to a corruption-free government if given a chance to rule.

“Today, we can say that people who are in Congress have no scams as they have never committed any scam,” Pala said.