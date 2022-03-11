Former deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya – Peter S Dkhar has been appointed by the Centre for the peace talks with HNLC.

The development was confirmed by Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Petre Dkhar’s name was amongst those sent by the Meghalaya government to the Centre for appointment as interlocutor of the HNLC peace talks.

Meanwhile, retired IPS officer AK Mishra, advisor to the ministry of home affairs (MHA), would coordinate the peace talks with HNLC from the Centre.

Earlier, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had said that the state government would try to bring an end to the proposed peace process with the HNLC with an amicable solution.

“I am hopeful that we can begin peace process with HNLC to attain total peace in Meghalaya,” CM Conrad Sangma had said.

On February 8, banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), had stated that it is ready for peace talks and that too, without any pre-conditions.

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.