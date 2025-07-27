Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma officially inaugurated the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, on Saturday at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, once again marking a historic moment for the state.

The tournament began with a vibrant opening ceremony, followed by a Group E clash between local favorites Shillong Lajong FC and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA). This marks the second consecutive year that Shillong is proudly hosting the prestigious tournament.

Before the match, Chief Minister Sangma, along with the Sports Minister and other dignitaries, met the players and ceremonially launched the Group E fixtures. Shillong will host all Group E matches, including the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

In his address, Sangma expressed immense pride in hosting the tournament again. “This is a moment of great pride for us. Shillong continues as one of the host cities for the Durand Cup. We thank the Indian Armed Forces for selecting our city once more,” he said. He also highlighted the state government’s continued commitment to football, citing efforts to promote the sport at both grassroots and professional levels.

The Indian Armed Forces presented an enthralling lineup of performances during the opening ceremony. The audience witnessed a thrilling Kalarippayattu demonstration, para-motor stunts, and motorcycle displays. Cultural acts included music by the Army Pipe and Jazz Band, and a high-energy dance to “Badloo Ram Ka Badan” by the Assam Regimental Centre.

Adding a local touch, artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), including bands Na U Bnai and Ahaia, and singers Deiwitewan Subah and Eniba War, delivered a stirring performance of the popular song ‘Khun U Woh’, which drew loud applause from the crowd.

Shillong Lajong FC kicked off the tournament with a commanding 6–0 victory over the Malaysian Armed Forces, thrilling fans and setting an energetic tone for the weeks ahead.