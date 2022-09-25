SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s first five-star hotel – the erstwhile Crowborough Hotel – which was left ‘abandoned’ for 36 years, will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong.

According to local media reports, the hotel will is likely to be inaugurated before the Durga Puja celebrations.

The Crowborough Hotel, which has been rechristened as Taj Vivanta Shillong, is likely to be inaugurated on September 27 or 28.

The hotel is awaiting a green signal from the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) for its opening, reports say.

Notably, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, recently, inspected the Hotel premises.

The Hotel, will be run by the Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) under the Vivanta brand.

The hotel, which is located in the heart of Shillong city, has 100 rooms in total.

The Hotel consist of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop.

Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.

The Crowborough Hotel was first proposed and conceived in 1987 and had been in the news for throughout the last three and half decades for innumerable delays in completion of construction works.