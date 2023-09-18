SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya chief minister and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma stated that corruption will give rise to militancy in the state.

Mukul Sangma made this statement while reacting to formation of militant groups in Meghalaya in recent times.

He was reacting to a query on the formation of National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN) in Khasi-Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya.

“In the absence of jobs, opportunities or in circumstances where you see opportunities robbed by people in authority, people in power and too much nepotism or monopoly in business and other things, this is what happens,” former Meghalaya CM and TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.

Also read: Meghalaya: Agitation likely as GHADC fails to pay pending salaries to employees within ‘deadline’

The former Meghalaya CM added: “When there is an increase in the number of elite groups fighting for the same limited space and when you cannot create that kind of equilibrium in the society, you will have that whole distortion of the equilibrium.”

“This is the slow indication of what is going to happen. And once it happens, it is going to remain for 15-20 years. Therefore, in another 15-20 years, you are going to have a mess and who is going to clear it?” he asked.