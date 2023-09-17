TURA: A strike by the employees of the Garo Hills autonomous district council (GHADC) in Meghalaya are likely to start a strike after the Council failed to pay the pending salaries of the employees within ‘deadline’.

The GHADC employees under the banner of Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) are likely to launch a strike over non-payment of their salaries by the authorities for over two and a half years (31 months).

The Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) had set September 15 as ‘deadline’ before the Albinush Marak headed GHADC executive committee of the NPP in Meghalaya to release the pending salaries of the Council employees.

The NGEA had stated that if the GHADC authorities in Meghalaya fail to release their pending salaries by September 15, they will launch a strike.

Also read: Meghalaya: MCTA, NEHUTA urge NEHU VC to reconsider implementation of NEP

A meeting of the employees association is scheduled to take place on Monday (September 18) in Tura where the leaders will decide on the next course of action.

A strike by the employees will effectively shut down the functioning of the GHADC in Meghalaya.

If the strike goes ahead, it will be the second time in less than five years that the district council will be brought to a standstill.

According to reports, CEM of GHADC in Meghalaya Albinush Marak had earlier assured the NGEA that the pending salaries of the employees would be released by the month of September.