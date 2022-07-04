SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has informed that it has dropped plans of construction of a new bridge near the old Umiam Bridge.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that said that plans of construction of the new bridge near the old Umiam Bridge was dropped following an advisory by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Notably, the GSI has submitted a report advising the Meghalaya government not to construct a bridge near the old Umiam Bridge.

“After conducting soil testing, the GSI submitted a report that stated that it is not feasible and advisable to construct the new bridge at the proposed location as it will affect the existing structure,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

Also read: Meghalaya police not equipped to detect drugs at entry points: DGP LR Bishnoi

However, the Meghalaya deputy CM informed that a new bridge is being planned further downstream.

Tynsong said that the Shella Bridge in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya may soon be a reality.

In regards to the old Umiam Bridge, Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that strengthening of the old Umiam Bridge will be part of the implementation of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

Tynsong said that implementation of the DRIP will increase the lifespan of the old Umiam Bridge.