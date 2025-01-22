Guwahati: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has decided not to contest all 60 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming KHADC and JHADC elections, a mistake the party made in the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to MPCC chief Vincent H Pala, the party will contest 28 out of 29 seats in the KHADC and 20 out of 29 seats in the JHADC.

Pala admitted that the party’s decision was influenced by the poor performance in the 2023 Assembly elections, where some candidates received as few as 500 to 1,000 votes.

The party aims to avoid a repeat of this embarrassment by being cautious in selecting strong candidates.

The MPCC chief said that the Congress was confident that it would perform well in the JHADC polls, citing the strong backgrounds of its candidates, including sitting and former MDCs.

