Shillong: Meghalaya Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh criticized the Voice of the People Party (VPP) for advocating the implementation of Article 371 while contesting elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

Lyngdoh pointed out that the VPP’s stance on Article 371 is contradictory to their decision to participate in the elections.

He urged voters not to be misled by the VPP’s “propaganda”, reminding them that it was the Congress that had empowered the district council to protect indigenous people’s rights through the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Lyngdoh also accused VPP candidate Aibandaplin Lyngdoh Nonglait of misleading voters by claiming to have completed her education in Theology, when in fact she had only completed her higher secondary education.

He further questioned her credibility and expressed concerns about her potential actions if elected.

