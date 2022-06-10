SHILLONG: Just a day after quitting the Congress party, senior politician and former Meghalaya minister Horju Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh has announced that he will join the regional party – United Democratic Party (UDP).

Notably, UDP is an ally and constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by the National People’s Party (NPP).

HDR Lyngdoh informed that he will join the UDP on June 29.

“I will join UDP on June 29,” HDR Lyngdoh said.

He added: “My supporters want me to contest the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections from Sohiong seat.”

Lyngdoh had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Wednesday.

While quitting the Congress party, Lyngdoh said that the grand old party in Meghalaya as well as the country is a sinking ship.

Lyngdoh said that he did not quit the Congress due to indifference with any member of the party in Meghalaya.

He said that his decision to quit the Congress party was based on the advice his supporters gave him.

HDR Lyngdoh’s resignation from the Congress party came as yet another blow to the party in Meghalaya.

In November last year, 12 sitting Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma had quit the grand old party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Moreover, recently the five remaining Congress legislators were suspended by the party’s high command for supporting the BJP-backed MDA government in Meghalaya.

These five suspended MLAs are also contemplating to contest the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections either as an NPP candidate or a UDP candidate.