TURA: The Garo Hills region of Meghalaya has been severely hit by unprecedented floods and landslides.

Landslides have been reported from reported from West Garo Hills and south West Garo hills districts of Meghalaya.

At least four persons, including three belonging to a family were killed, in landslides that were reported from Garo Hills region in Meghalaya on Thursday.

Three belonging to a family of five were killed in a landslide reported from Jebalgre village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

In another landslide incident reported on Thursday, a two and half-year-old child was killed.

The second landslide was reported from Samati village in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

Many other parts of Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, including Ampati in South West Garo Hills district, Tura, Dalu, Purakhasia in West Garo Hills district have also been affected by landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

Meanwhile, floods have wreaked havoc in the entire Garo hills region of Meghalaya, especially the plains belt.

Following incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding of a river, a bridge connecting Jijika to Megua in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya was completely washed away on Thursday.

Notably, the Shillong centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that continuous heavy rainfall activity will be recorded from June 9 to 13 across Meghalaya.