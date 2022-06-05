Shillong: Vincent Pala, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP on Saturday said that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He said that the decision was taken because as the state party chief he feels he should lead from the front.

Speaking to the media, Pala said that he is fighting the elections with the hope of leading the front and even though he is happy being an MP, he still is ready to look after the state.

He stated that his decision was also based on the suggestions of his friends.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Meghalaya Manish Chatrath further informed that the Congress will fight from all the 60 seats in 2023.

As per reports, Chatrath addressing the media said, “If people with no political background can form the government, imagine how the oldest party in the country will fare.”

“We have our organisation intact; we have our vote bank and I know that at the end of the day, the people of this beautiful state will vote for Congress. We will also ensure that we get a majority”, he added.

Although Congress announced that it will compete in all the seats, they are yet to decide who will be the chief ministerial candidate.