The Congress in Meghalaya is confident of securing majority in the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Exuding confidence of putting up a good show in the 2023 Meghalaya assembly elections, state Congress chief Vincent Pala said that the grand-old party will cross the halfway mark.

Pala said that the Meghalaya Congress has set a target of winning at least 30 out of the 60 assembly seats that go to polls in 2023.

“We have 36-37 strong candidates. Be we will have to see how things unfold in the coming months,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala said.

Also read: Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala to contest in 2023 assembly polls

“I have no doubt that Congress will win more than 30 seats,” Meghalaya Congress Vincent Pala president added.

The Meghalaya Congress chief further claimed that the people of the state are “fed up” with the NPP-led MDA government in the state, which in turn will ‘benefit’ the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Congress currently seems to be lot in disarray, with all of its MLAs either quit the party or have extended support to the government, eventually to get suspended.