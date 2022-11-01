Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has warned that the government would take stern action against those involved in the violence during the rally on October 28 in Shillong.

“I have instructed the police to take necessary action in connection with the October 28 rally. Also for future situations, SOPs (standard operating procedures) and various other necessary arrangements are being taken,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Shillong on Monday.

Chief Minister Sangma on Monday held a meeting with senior police and district administration officials of East Khasi Hills District–under which Shillong falls to review the law and order situation of the district.

Sangma said one person has been arrested in connection with the rally, which turned violent, leaving many people, mostly non-tribals, injured.

The rally was organized by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) demanding that the state government fill up vacant posts in various departments, and offer other employment opportunities to youngsters.

He said apart from the arrest, three FIRs have been lodged and large numbers of people have been identified who were the main trouble-makers and attacked innocent people.

According to eyewitnesses, a section of FKJGP members, many of them masked, punched, kicked and pushed passersby indiscriminately, injuring a large number of people, mostly non-tribals, causing panic and huge traffic jams in the area.

Earlier, MLAs from the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Barak Valley raised their voices against the alleged attack.

Assam Congress working president and North Karimganj MLA, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of both Assam and Meghalaya demanding proper investigation into the incident.

On Monday, Purkayastha met the director general of Meghalaya police and appealed him to ensure adequate security for non-tribals living in the state.

BJP MLA Krisnendu Paul on Monday wrote a letter to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding a proper investigation by NIA.