SHILLONG: The unemployment rally at Shillong in Meghalaya, on Friday, turned violent.

Many people were injured in the violence.

Moreover, several vehicles were also damaged in the violence in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Following the violence, the shops in the area have close business for the day.

The rally over unemployment in Shillong, Meghalaya that tuned violent was organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo people (FKJGP).

The rally started at Motphran and was on its way to the Fire Brigade Ground at Laitumkhrah in Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to reports, passersby were attacked by those participating in the rally.

(More details awaited)