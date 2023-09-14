Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has communicated to the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) through its interlocutor about continuing the peace talks, and a reply is awaited.

“In talks like these we need to ensure there is movement from all the sections, all the stakeholders need to have a certain level of commitment to the whole discussion, so therefore, as we move forward, there are certain areas of concern which are being worked on,” Sangma told media persons.

He said the government has presented some points to the outfit, and when a response is received, the government will go ahead with talks.

Asked about the charge sheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the leaders of the outfit, Sangma stated that the case is from the centre and the HNLC have been informed about the same.

Earlier the Meghalaya government asked the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to send its top leaders, including chairman Bobby Marwein and general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, to the next round of peace talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government is waiting for the HNLC to respond and fix a date for the next round of talks.

He also said that the government wants the top leaders of the HNLC to be present in the talks so that they can discuss all the issues involved in the peace process.

The HNLC has earlier expressed strong protest against the summon notice issued to its general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw despite the ongoing peace talks.

The outfit further demanded the government consider a general amnesty to all its leaders.

Tynsong said that the summon notice was not issued by the government but it is just a normal process of the court.

He also said that the judiciary and the executive are already separated.

The deputy chief minister appealed to the HNLC to be serious about the peace process and come forward for talks.