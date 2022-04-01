Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has expressed disappointment over the response of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the border settlement pact signed between the state and Assam on March 29 in New Delhi.

The opposition in Meghalaya has accused the state government of not consulting stakeholders before signing the border agreement with Assam.

Meghalaya TMC MLA Zenith Sangma alleged that consent of the people of Meghalaya residing in at least four villages along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border weren’t taken into consideration before signing the pact.

Zenith Sangma claimed that he visited the villages and confirmed that the people were not taken into confidence by the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya before signing the agreement with Assam to settle border disputes.

Refuting the allegations of the TMC, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government had detailed consultation with people before signing the border agreement with Assam.

“It is unfortunate that the opposition raked up the issue by saying that the government did not consult stakeholders before signing the border agreement with Assam,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

He added that the Meghalaya government had spoken to the locals residing in the villages along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border.

On March 29, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma an agreement to settle border disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of difference along the inter-state border.

The agreement between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya was signed in New Delhi in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

The six areas of difference that are to be resolved in the first phase, for which the agreement between Assam and Meghalaya was signed, are: Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara – Philangkata and Ratachera.