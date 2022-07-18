SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said he expects “cross-voting” from opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs in the state in favour of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu.

“All legislators of the MDA will vote in favour of Murmu. However, two legislators from the alliance won’t be taking part in the election process due to their prior engagement outside the state,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Sangma told news agency UNI.

“We also expect cross-voting from the opposition in favour of the NDA presidential candidate,” the Meghalaya CM said.

However, Meghalaya TMC president and MLA Charles Pyngrope said there was no chance of any cross-voting.

“We have made our stand very clear and there will be no cross-voting from our side,” Pyngrope asserted.

Notably, the TMC has announced its support for common opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Presidential elections are conducted with ballot paper and voters are the MLAs and MPs, who would drop their ballot paper in a ballot box.

Once the elections are over, the ballot box would be taken to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in New Delhi for counting and subsequent declaration of the result.

Elections for the next President of India will be held on Monday.

Counting of votes will be carried out on Thursday.

Swearing-in ceremony of the next President of India will be held on July 25.