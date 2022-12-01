Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Dalu civil sub-division ‘fulfilling the long-awaited demand’ of the people of this region.

“It is a red letter day for the people of Dalu. This day will be etched in the memories of the people for ages to come. It is a culmination of a long cherished dream of our people living in this area,” Chief Minister Sangma said.

Chief Minister Sangam’s late father Purno Agitok Sangma did his early education at a missionary school in Dalu.

The Chief Minister said that former Meghalaya CM late Purno Sangma had a close affinity for the people of Dalu and would always express his concerns and his desire to better their lives.

“He (Purno Sangma) had the desire to initiate various developmental works. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, this could not be completed. One of his desires was to have a Civil Sub Division at Dalu. I am very happy that we could inaugurate the Civil Sub-Division at Dalu which has been a long cherished dream of the people of this region,” he said.

Sangma said that the Government has embarked on a mission to ensure that government services are delivered and brought to the doorstep of the public.

“The creation of new blocks and civil sub-divisions across the State is to enable people to receive the benefit of the Government services in a faster and efficient manner,” said the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.