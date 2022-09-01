Shillong: The 75th Birth Anniversary of (L) Purno Agitok Sangma was celebrated across different States in the country on Thursday.

In Meghalaya, the various units of the NPP paid tribute to Late P A Sangma and recalled his contribution to further the cause of tribal, indigenous people, minorities and the weaker sections of the society.

At Tura, NPP Chief and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma along with Lok Sabha MP, Agatha K Sangma paid tribute to Late Sangma at the graveyard where the leader was put to rest.

Party leaders converged at District Auditorium Tura to pay tribute to Late Sangma, recollecting their personal experience with the revered personality. A cake to mark the occasion was cut by NPP Chief, Conrad K Sangma along with other leaders of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Conrad K Sangma said that ideals and legacy of PA Sangma will live on forever.

He said that Late P A Sangma had demonstrated in his life that it was the welfare of the people that comes first. He also informed that PA Sangma launched the NPP as a party to provide platform to the people of Northeast and other tribals from the country to raise their voice.

NPP Chief said that it was Late Sangma’s vision that today NPP is one of the national parties from the Northeast that truly represent the voice of the Northeast.

The NPP Chief further added, “A man best remembered for his simplicity and humility, P A Sangma possessed the unique feature of a ‘People’s Figure’, gathering him the admiration of his colleagues, even those that did not agree with him.”

Calling the (L) P A Sangma an inspiring leader that broke many stereotypes, Conrad added, “P A Sangma became the orphan boy from a small town thumping tables in the Parliament as the propagator of the North East. Many will remember him as the leader who brought the issues of the North East and the voice of the tribals to center stage.”

The CM also exhorted the gathering to take up activities to celebrate the 75 years and the life of PA Sangma which would be a befitting tribute to this great tribal leader.