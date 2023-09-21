Shillong: A newly formed (allegedly) militant outfit named the United People’s Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL) has become a topic of concern for Assam and Meghalaya as well as other states in the region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday brought out concerns about the alleged formation of the UPFKL in the ongoing state assembly session.

The CM said that measures are being taken by the state government regarding the outfit and its activities.

Although there have been reports of the new outfit being formed, there have been no specific intelligence or complaints regarding extortion notes from the group.

Based on the reports, the government has increased manpower along the inter-state border as a precautionary measure.

It may be mentioned that the group reportedly was formed in West Karbi Anglong and has been active in the bordering areas of Assam-Meghalaya.

However, there is not much input or details on how the group has been operating.

Earlier in July this this year, two suspected cadres were arrested in Karbi Anglong. The accused were identified as Rajesh Phangso (33) and Sanjay Engti (32), both residents of West Karbi Anglong, sources said.