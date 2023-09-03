Shillong: A Class 10 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Williamnagar in Meghalaya‘s East Garo Hills, was seriously injured after being physically assaulted by a group of senior students in the name of ragging.

The incident took place on September 1, when the victim was called into a room by a group of at least 15 senior students from Class 11. The students then proceeded to physically assault the victim, causing him serious injuries.

The victim was later rushed to Tura Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be improving.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The accused students have been identified and will be charged under appropriate sections of the law.

“The victim as well as the assailants are all juveniles and will be tried under the Juvenile system. The matter is currently under investigation, and we will submit a report on it soon. The assailants will be charged under appropriate sections,” East Garo Hills SP Siddharth Ambedkar told reporters.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with many demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The JNV authorities have also initiated an investigation and have suspended the accused students.