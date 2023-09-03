Guwahati: The National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar) has taken strict disciplinary action against 16 students for assaulting three mess employees of a hostel of the institute on July 27.

In an official notification released by NIT Silchar on Saturday , the institute imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on 12 students. The students facing fines are Raghuvendra Singh, Supratik Saha, Rajan Kumar Raj, Mirajul Islam Sayem, Jyotishka Bhattacharjee, Jyotirmoy Kalita, Pappu Mondal, Abhijit Doley, Kangkan Jyoti Kalita, Rohit Nandi, Abhinav Goswami, and Saurav Jyoti Saikia.

Four students, Saurabh Kumar Meena, Himanshu, Rohit Kumar Meena, and Md Jubair Mahmud Protim, have been rusticated for two semesters, covering the periods of July to December 2023 and January to June 2024. They have also been expelled from the hostel during this time.

The incident, which came to light after a video of the assault went viral, has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of support staff on educational campuses.

The video showed a group of students brutally attacking three contractual mess workers while abusing and accusing them of robbery. This allegation was later found to be baseless.

A committee was formed to investigate the incident, which submitted a report to the institute. The police have also registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The institute has said that it takes such incidents seriously and will not tolerate any kind of violence or abuse against its employees. It has also assured that the victims will be provided with all necessary support.