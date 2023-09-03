Shillong: In a horrific incident, a woman in Garobadha area of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya slit the throat of her 7-year-old daughter and buried the body in the backyard on Friday morning.

The incident is said to have occurred in Haripur area during the morning hours when the father and elder brother of the child were away.

The accused mother, Hema Malini Koch, 36, committed the crime when her husband had gone out fishing in the nearby wetland while the elder son was also away at a relative’s house.

The father returned home later that morning and found his daughter missing. He presumed she had gone to school, but when he went to the backyard, he found the soil had been disturbed. On digging the soil, he found the remains of his daughter and called the police.

The body was exhumed on Saturday morning in the presence of a magistrate. The accused mother has been taken into custody by police.

The incident is being investigated by the police, who are not ruling out witchcraft as a motive. The mother has reportedly refused to cooperate with police in the questioning.