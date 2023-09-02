Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Garo.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Garo

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications : The minimum qualifications that candidates must fulfill to be eligible to apply and be considered for the post are as given by the University Grants Commission in its 2018

notifications which are as follows- “Consistently good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55 % marks (General Candidates) and 50 % (SC/ST candidates) or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading is followed at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.”

Desirable Qualifications : Candidates with teaching experience of at least 2 years and above will be

preferred

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with attested copies of all relevant documents, certificates, and publications (if any) to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong- 793001 latest by 15 September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here