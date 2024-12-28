Shillong: A video of man identified as Akash Sagar “braying and howling” in front of two others within a Mawlynnong church in Meghalaya has sparked outrage among Christian leaders and local communities.

The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders’ Forum (KJCLF) strongly condemned the incident, stating that Sagar’s actions, including chanting “Jai Shri Ram” within a place of Christian worship, were a deliberate attempt to create disharmony and division.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The KJCLF highlighted a series of recent incidents, including the intrusion into Mawjymbuin cave, the Cow Protection Yatra, and the disruption of Christmas celebrations in various parts of the country, as evidence of a growing trend of religious intolerance and attempts to undermine communal harmony.

The Central Puja Committee (CPC) also expressed anguish over the incident, urging the district administration to take immediate action against Sagar.

The Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HNYF) slammed Sagar’s actions as a communal act and an insult to the people of Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They warned that if the Meghalaya government failed to act, they would take matters into their own hands.

Social activist Cherian Momin condemned the incident, stating that it was a blatant violation of the sanctity of religious places and an affront to the values of communal harmony.

He pointed out the rise of such incidents across the country as a reflection of the growing communal intolerance and the erosion of India’s secular and pluralistic foundations.