SHILLONG: 80 percent of charge-sheets submitted by the police in drugs haul related cases in Meghalaya are rejected by the courts.

This was stated by Director General of Meghalaya Police – LR Bishnoi.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that 80 percent of drugs-related charge-sheets are rejected by the courts for non-compliance of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act norms.

The Meghalaya DGP raised concerns over “procedural lapses” and said that proper training is being imparted to investigating officers (IO) so that they follow the NDPS act norms while filing charge-sheets in drugs-related cases.

“We are providing training to the IOs so that we can build water-tight cases against the drug peddlers. Due to the procedural lapses in filing the charge-sheets, 80 percent of the them get rejected by the courts,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said.

The Meghalaya DGP further added that the state police has seized drugs worth over Rs 18 crore and arrested 134 traffickers in the last four months.

He said the seized drugs include 3.62 kg heroin, 4,500 kg ganja, 150 gm opium, 145 bottles of cough syrup and 11,902 amphetamines tablets.

According to the Meghalaya DGP, 31 vehicles, 90 mobile phones and cash of Rs 24.22 lakh, were also seized during the period.

“We have waged a war against drugs throughout the length and breadth of Meghalaya. During the last four months (from June to September), we have seized drugs worth Rs 18.33 crore. This is a huge recovery and credit goes to the state police, anti-narcotic task force as well as the special branch for timely collection and dissemination of intelligence,” Bishnoi told reporters in Shillong.

The DGP said a total of 134 drug traffickers have been arrested in 48 cases registered so far.

Of the 134 drug traffickers, 123 are from Meghalaya and 11 from other states like Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.