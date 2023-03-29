SHILLONG: In a latest report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that six defaulting departments of Meghalaya have not submitted their utilization certificates for a total of Rs 2,275.33 crore received as grants-in-aid.

These departments are Community and Rural Development (Rs 1,137.40 crore, which is 47.92 per cent of the amount received), Planning (Rs 457.58 crore, 19.28 per cent), Health and Family Welfare (Rs 272.22 crore, 11.47 per cent), Social Welfare (Rs 198.99 crore, 8.38 per cent), Education and Human Resource (Rs 171.78 crore, 7.24 per cent) and Border Areas Development (Rs 37.36 crore, 1.57 per cent).



The report said in the absence of the utilization certificates, it could not be ascertained whether or not the recipients had utilized the grants for the purposes for which these were disbursed.



The CAG stated in its report that the non-submission of the utilization certificates means that the authorities have not explained how funds were spent over the years.

It also added there is also no assurance that the intended objectives of providing these funds have been achieved.

This assumes greater importance if such UCs are pending against grants-in-aid meant for capital expenditure, the report pointed out.

The report also stated that persistent delay in the finalization of accounts is fraught with the risk of fraud and leakage of public money going undetected.

The report further directed the Meghalaya state government to advise the ADCs to finalize the arrear accounts and submit them to the Principal Accountant General (Audit).