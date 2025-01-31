Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of the Pla Tangka Cooperative Society (PTCS)—a pioneering women-led apex financial cooperative society aimed at strengthening the economic ecosystem for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

This initiative, led by the Department of Community & Rural Development (C&RD) in partnership with the Centre for Research in Schemes & Policies (CRISP), has the potential to revolutionize rural financial inclusion and build economic resilience in Meghalaya.

In the aftermath of this decision, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Since 2018, the financial ecosystem surrounding Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Meghalaya has seen a remarkable transformation. The capital available through the SHG network has grown from Rs 40 crores in 2018 to over Rs 1,000 crores today. Given that the Rs 1,000 crores is already contributing significantly to Meghalaya’s GDP, PTCS will be a game-changer for rural economic development”.

He added, “One of the biggest advantages of PTCS is that it will ensure easy and direct access to funds, eliminating the need for SHGs to go through the lengthy and complex processes of applying for loans from commercial or cooperative banks. This model will act as a financial intermediary, specifically designed for SHGs, making credit readily available and fostering entrepreneurship at the grassroots level”.

With this, Meghalaya has become the 4th state in India, after Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana to institutionalize this model. It may be mentioned that this decision is a follow-up to the recent Cabinet Retreat held in Sohra wherein a decision was taken to strengthen the SHG women members and ensure they become financially independent.

The vision and idea of the PTCS were presented before the Cabinet on Thursday by Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Community & Rural Development Department, Sampath Kumar, IAS who outlined the vision, structure, and impact of the initiative.

The Pla Tangka Cooperative Society (PTCS) will be an apex financial cooperative society that will provide structured financial support to SHGs, ensuring savings-led rural economic growth.

Named after local linguistic and cultural roots—”Pla” (Khasi for bag) and “Tangka” (Garo for funds/money) and translating to “bag full of money”—PTCS has been registered under the Meghalaya Cooperative Societies Act, 2015, and is inspired by the Stree Nidhi Model of Telangana.

The initiative aligns with Meghalaya’s SHG Unicorn ($1 billion) Vision, which aims to eliminate multidimensional poverty by ensuring that every family in the state earns at least Rs 1 lakh additional income per year through multiple livelihood activities. MSRLS aims to expand the SHG network to 80,000 groups by 2028, unlocking Rs 8,000 crores in enhanced capital and contributing $1 billion to Meghalaya’s economy by 2032.

The CM also stated, “Through these innovative initiatives, we aim not only to empower women to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women earning a minimum of Rs 1 lakh annually) but also to enable them to scale their income to the level of millionaires through multiple livelihood sources—generating revenues of Rs 10 lakh and beyond.”

Access to capital has always been limited in Meghalaya owing to the rural dispersion and dispersed nature of banks across different regions. PTCS will act as a catalytic instrument for the next phase of SHG-led economic growth in the state by increasing access to bank linkages across the State.

It may be mentioned that this initiative has been made possible through technical assistance from the Centre for Research in Schemes & Policies (CRISP). CRISP is led by R. Subrahmanyam, Former Secretary to the Government of India, along with 10 other former Secretaries to the Government of India, bringing decades of policy expertise to Meghalaya’s SHG movement.

It may be recalled that CRISP signed an MOU with Meghalaya in December 2022. As an organization that works pro bono for the States, its main aim is to give back to society by helping governments design, redesign, and implement better schemes and policies.

PTCS will play a critical role in channeling additional financial resources, thereby enhancing the financial independence and reliability of SHG women. The launch of PTCS is expected to significantly boost rural economic growth and financial inclusion through the expansion of Business Correspondents to provide mobile credit facilities in rural Meghalaya; Supplementation of existing financial sources to increase cash limits available to SHG members and improved financial management literacy and credit scores for SHG and CLF members, increasing their bank linkages.