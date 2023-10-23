Guwahati: A BSF team in Meghalaya rescued around 93 buffaloes near the Indo-Bangla border in West Jaintia Hills.

As per officials, the Seema Prahari of 4Bn BSF thwarted the cattle smuggling attempt based on specific inputs.

Acting on the information, the BSF personnel conducted a special operation near the international border.

During the operation, the BSF succeeded in rescuing 93 buffaloes, which had been concealed in a jungle area near the international border.

The cattle were hidden in the jungle with the intention of smuggling them into Bangladesh.

The seized buffaloes were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

However, no persons were arrested with the consignment of the buffaloes.

The police said that similar incidents were reported multiple times this week and investigation regarding the seizures have begun.