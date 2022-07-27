SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak, on Wednesday, was produced before a magisterial court in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president was produced before the court in Uttar Pradesh to seek a transit remand.

A team of Meghalaya police will bring Bernard Marak back to the state.

According to reports, a team of Meghalaya police is already on its way to Hapur in Uttar Pradesh to bring the BJP leader back to the state.

He is likely to reach Meghalaya on Thursday.

Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on July 26 (Tuesday).

Bernard Marak, who was on the run, has been accused of running a prostitution racket from his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Marak was arrested based on inputs while he was on a taxi at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

He was wanted in a Tura Women Police Station Case No.105(07)2022 u/s 3//5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.