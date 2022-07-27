SHILLONG: Senior IAS officer DP Wahlang has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Meghalaya.

DP Wahland, thus far, had been serving as the additional chief secretary to the government of Meghalaya for education, PHE and home (political) departments.

He was also serving as the chairman-cum-managing director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and its three subsidiaries – Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

DP Wahlang will take charge as the new chief secretary of Meghalaya on Agust 1.

Present chief secretary of Meghalaya RV Suchiang will retire from active services on July 31.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak arrested for allegedly running prostitution racket

“DP Wahlang… is posted as chief secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya with effect from the date of supernuation of Smti RV Suchiang, IAS (RR: 1989), chief secretary to the government of Meghalaya i.e. 31st July, 2022,” a notification from the Meghalaya personnel and AR (A) department read.

Notably, DP Wahlang will also “function as the State Vigilance Commissioner, Meghalaya” after taking charge as the new chief secretary of the state.

DP Wahlang is a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.