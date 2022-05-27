SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the BJP has challenged chief minister Conrad Sangma for a debate on corruption.

The Meghalaya BJP has also dared chief minister Conrad Sangma for CBI inquiry into alleged financial scams in the state.

Notably, the BJP is a constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by the NPP.

“Let’s debate about corruption, the need for CBI inquiry into various scams,” Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak said.

Also read: Meghalaya illegal coal mining: State government failed to follow SC & NGT directions, says report

“BJP is not in MDA to profit from the various scams but to raise voice against it,” the Meghalaya BJP leader said.

“Accept the challenge and prove your (Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma) stand. BJP will not stop to raise voice against corruption,” he added.

“He (Conrad Sangma) must explain why he is against CBI inquiry,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Marak further accused the coalition partners of in the MDA government of “looting the poor with their lies”.

Also read: Meghalaya: Alcohol to cost more

Countering Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma’s remark that “BJP is free to pull out of the MDA”, Marak termed it as “cheap politics”.

“Money and power are not everything in politics, good leadership is,” the Meghalaya BJP vice president further said.

He also urged all like-minded parties with progressive ideologies to come together to draw a new roadmap for Meghalaya.

“Many capable leaders are there in the state who can lead without being greedy,” said Bernard Marak.