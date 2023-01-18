SHILLONG: As many as five more sitting MLAs in the poll-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya have resigned as legislators.

All the five Meghalaya MLAs, who resigned – belonging to different parties – joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Wednesday (January 18).

Prior to the five MLAs joining the UDP, they submitted their resignation as legislators to Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

The five MLAs, who resigned as legislators and joined the UDP are: Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (HSPDP), Shitlang Pale (TMC), Mayralborn Syiem (suspended Congress MLA), Lambor Malngiang (Independednt), PT Sawkmie (suspended Congress MLA).

With this, both the Congress and HSPDP are officially left with no MLAs in Meghalaya.

Notably, the election commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday (January 18), announced the polling date for holding assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Polling for the Meghalaya assembly elections will be held in only one phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.