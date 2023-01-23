SHILLONG: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release its manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections on January 24.

Notably, elections for the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in one phase on February 27.

The TMC, which is being led by former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma in the state, is hoping to put up a strong fight against the NPP and the BJP in the elections.

Recently, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had visited Meghalaya and addressed a massive rally at Mendipathar in Garo Hills region.

Addressing the rally, TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the people of Meghalaya to “overthrow the proxy BJP government” in the state.

Mamata Banerjee said: “What has this government done in the past five years? We challenge them to show their report card on what they did in the past five years. Why is it that after so many years, electricity hasn’t reached Meghalaya? Why is the younger generation not getting any employment opportunities?”