TURA: Meghalaya has been rocked by pre-poll violence, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

A pre-poll clash between the workers of the TMC and the NPP has been reported from Phulbari constituency in Meghalaya.

At least nine persons were injured in the clash between the workers and supporters of the TMC and NPP at Phulbari in Meghalaya.

The clash reportedly broke out late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, scuffle broke out between TMC and NPP supporters in the presence of TMC MLA from Phulbari SG Esmatur Mominin and NPP’s GHADC MDC Habibur Zaman.

Police personnel from Phulbari police station immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The nine injured persons were sent to the Phulbari CHC, Meghalaya for medical treatment.

The TMC has reportedly alleged that the NPP workers led by Habibur Zaman attacked the TMC workers.

On the other hand, the NPP has alleged that it were the TMC supporters instead, who attacked the NPP workers.