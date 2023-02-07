Guwahati: A western disturbance is seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies.

In addition, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 8, Weather Channel reported.

Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are possible over isolated pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and lightning may pelt isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Further, dense fog in isolated pockets is expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, scattered rainfall or snowfall with a chance of hail and thunderstorms is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Isolated snow or rain is forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim.